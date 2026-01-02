Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EOSE, INTU, TNET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE), where a total volume of 92,958 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.3% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028 , with 8,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,400 underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 10,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,400 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) options are showing a volume of 2,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 225,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

