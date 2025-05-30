Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ENPH, WMT, HUM

May 30, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 41,065 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 6,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 87,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 9,069 contracts, representing approximately 906,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

