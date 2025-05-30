Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ENPH, WMT, HUM

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 87,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 9,069 contracts, representing approximately 906,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, WMT options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
