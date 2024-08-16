News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ENPH, RYTM, ELF

August 16, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 24,269 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RYTM) options are showing a volume of 2,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 248,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of RYTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,500 underlying shares of RYTM. Below is a chart showing RYTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 12,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, RYTM options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

