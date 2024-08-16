Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ENPH, RYTM, ELF

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RYTM) options are showing a volume of 2,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 248,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of RYTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,500 underlying shares of RYTM. Below is a chart showing RYTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 12,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
