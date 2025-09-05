Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ENPH, GLW, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 36,891 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 2,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 26,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 12,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 68,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 15,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

