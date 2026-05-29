Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ELVN, AAPL, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enliven Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ELVN), where a total volume of 16,050 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 254.7% of ELVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 4,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,200 underlying shares of ELVN. Below is a chart showing ELVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 113.0 million underlying shares or approximately 225.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 143,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 204,154 contracts, representing approximately 20.4 million underlying shares or approximately 213.4% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 13,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ELVN options, AAPL options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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Further ELVN Research:

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