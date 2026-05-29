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ELVN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ELVN, AAPL, COIN

May 29, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enliven Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ELVN), where a total volume of 16,050 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 254.7% of ELVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,200 underlying shares of ELVN. Below is a chart showing ELVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 113.0 million underlying shares or approximately 225.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 143,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 204,154 contracts, representing approximately 20.4 million underlying shares or approximately 213.4% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 13,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ELVN options, AAPL options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ELVN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ELVN
AAPL
COIN

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