Markets
EFX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EFX, LUV, APA

December 05, 2025 — 01:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), where a total of 37,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 267.1% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 19,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 39,581 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 23,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 39,199 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EFX options, LUV options, or APA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PNC Financial Services Group MACD
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DRSK
 FNGN Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PNC Financial Services Group MACD-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DRSK-> FNGN Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EFX
LUV
APA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.