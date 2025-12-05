Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EFX, LUV, APA

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 39,581 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 23,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 39,199 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.