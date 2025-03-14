Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DXC, ALT, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC), where a total volume of 15,294 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130.5% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 5,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,500 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT) options are showing a volume of 29,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.5% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,500 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 260,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 18,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DXC options, ALT options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.