Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DXC, ALT, MSFT

Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT) options are showing a volume of 29,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.5% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,500 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 260,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 18,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DXC options, ALT options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ANRZ Options Chain
BONO Historical Stock Prices
NTB Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.