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DVA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVA, NKE, OXY

May 15, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 4,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 449,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 959,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 87,488 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 13,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 53,692 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 788,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DVA options, NKE options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 APHA YTD Return
 Cheap Stocks With Potential

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

DVA
NKE
OXY

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