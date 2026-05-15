Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVA, NKE, OXY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 4,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 449,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 959,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 2,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 87,488 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 13,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 53,692 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 788,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVA options, NKE options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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