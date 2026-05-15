Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVA, NKE, OXY

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 87,488 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 13,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 53,692 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 788,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVA options, NKE options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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