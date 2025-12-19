Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVA, CCL, FICO

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 128,655 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 982 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 98,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1850 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 80 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1850 strike highlighted in orange:
