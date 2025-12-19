Markets
DVA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVA, CCL, FICO

December 19, 2025 — 01:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 6,468 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 646,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 975,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 128,655 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 982 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 98,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1850 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 80 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DVA options, CCL options, or FICO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

