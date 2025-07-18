Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DUOL, ANF, ATR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total of 6,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 687,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 2,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,300 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 12,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 2,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,600 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

And AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR) saw options trading volume of 2,158 contracts, representing approximately 215,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of ATR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,700 underlying shares of ATR. Below is a chart showing ATR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

