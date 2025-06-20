Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DKNG, FDX, MSGS

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 9,625 contracts, representing approximately 962,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) saw options trading volume of 771 contracts, representing approximately 77,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 142,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,600 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, FDX options, or MSGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
