Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DKNG, FDX, MSGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 54,982 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025 , with 9,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 928,400 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 9,625 contracts, representing approximately 962,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) saw options trading volume of 771 contracts, representing approximately 77,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 142,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,600 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, FDX options, or MSGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

