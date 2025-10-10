Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DJT, GLW, OKLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total volume of 103,663 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 140.2% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025 , with 22,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 110,880 contracts, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares or approximately 130.1% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 42,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 279,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.1% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 16,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, GLW options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

