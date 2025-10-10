Markets
DJT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DJT, GLW, OKLO

October 10, 2025 — 06:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total volume of 103,663 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 140.2% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 22,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 110,880 contracts, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares or approximately 130.1% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 42,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 279,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.1% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 16,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, GLW options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding GY
 Jack Henry and Associates YTD Return
 ETFs Holding OI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding GY-> Jack Henry and Associates YTD Return-> ETFs Holding OI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DJT
GLW
OKLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.