DELL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DELL, RBLX, FL

September 06, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 67,411 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 4,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,000 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 33,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 7,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 20,053 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 870,200 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, RBLX options, or FL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.



BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies.
