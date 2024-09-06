Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DELL, RBLX, FL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 67,411 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024 , with 4,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,000 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 33,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 7,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 20,053 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 870,200 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, RBLX options, or FL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

