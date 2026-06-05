Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DELL, MARA, LTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total volume of 97,219 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.4% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 3,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 339,267 contracts, representing approximately 33.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 41,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) options are showing a volume of 3,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 357,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.7% of LTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares of LTC. Below is a chart showing LTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, MARA options, or LTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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