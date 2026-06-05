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DELL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DELL, MARA, LTC

June 05, 2026 — 05:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total volume of 97,219 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.4% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 3,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 339,267 contracts, representing approximately 33.9 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 41,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) options are showing a volume of 3,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 357,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.7% of LTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares of LTC. Below is a chart showing LTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, MARA options, or LTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further DELL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

DELL
MARA
LTC

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