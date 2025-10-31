Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DDOG, PCT, MTZ

October 31, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 19,704 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 2,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 18,530 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,900 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) options are showing a volume of 5,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,500 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

