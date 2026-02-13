Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DCH, PINS, ADM

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 142,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.5% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 16,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 34,299 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 9,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 930,800 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
