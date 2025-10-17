Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DAVE, GOOG, JEF

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 160,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) options are showing a volume of 22,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,900 underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
