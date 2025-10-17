Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DAVE, GOOG, JEF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE), where a total volume of 3,494 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 349,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.7% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,900 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 160,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) options are showing a volume of 22,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,900 underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAVE options, GOOG options, or JEF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.