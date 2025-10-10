Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DAL, MARA, CBRL

October 10, 2025 — 06:04 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 75,253 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 582,653 contracts, representing approximately 58.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 40,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) options are showing a volume of 11,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.3% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,200 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

