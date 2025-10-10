Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DAL, MARA, CBRL

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 582,653 contracts, representing approximately 58.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 40,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) options are showing a volume of 11,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.3% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,200 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
