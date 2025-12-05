Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DAL, LAD, PYPL

Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) options are showing a volume of 1,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 151,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 79,547 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 9,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 917,200 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, LAD options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
