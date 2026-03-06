Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DAL, CVNA, LUNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 59,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 7,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 724,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 29,939 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 2,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pulmonx Corp (Symbol: LUNG) saw options trading volume of 2,728 contracts, representing approximately 272,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of LUNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,100 underlying shares of LUNG. Below is a chart showing LUNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

