Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DAL, CVNA, LUNG

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 29,939 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 2,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pulmonx Corp (Symbol: LUNG) saw options trading volume of 2,728 contracts, representing approximately 272,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of LUNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,100 underlying shares of LUNG. Below is a chart showing LUNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, CVNA options, or LUNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding QLVD
Funds Holding HGT
AGQ Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.