DAL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DAL, CVNA, LUNG

March 06, 2026 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 59,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 724,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 29,939 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 2,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Pulmonx Corp (Symbol: LUNG) saw options trading volume of 2,728 contracts, representing approximately 272,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of LUNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,100 underlying shares of LUNG. Below is a chart showing LUNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, CVNA options, or LUNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
