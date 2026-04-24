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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CXW, OGN, LAW

April 24, 2026 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW), where a total of 10,898 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.3% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 884,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) options are showing a volume of 70,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.4% of OGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OGN. Below is a chart showing OGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CS Disco Inc (Symbol: LAW) saw options trading volume of 1,695 contracts, representing approximately 169,500 underlying shares or approximately 89% of LAW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,500 underlying shares of LAW. Below is a chart showing LAW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CXW options, OGN options, or LAW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Socially Responsible Preferreds
 Institutional Holders of MTB
 Ken Griffin Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Socially Responsible Preferreds-> Institutional Holders of MTB-> Ken Griffin Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CXW
OGN
LAW

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