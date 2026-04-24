Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CXW, OGN, LAW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW), where a total of 10,898 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.3% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 884,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 5,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) options are showing a volume of 70,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.4% of OGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OGN. Below is a chart showing OGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And CS Disco Inc (Symbol: LAW) saw options trading volume of 1,695 contracts, representing approximately 169,500 underlying shares or approximately 89% of LAW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,500 underlying shares of LAW. Below is a chart showing LAW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CXW options, OGN options, or LAW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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