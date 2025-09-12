Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, APP, FSLR

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 94,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 6,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,000 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 48,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, APP options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
