Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, APP, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 49,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 202.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 94,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 6,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,000 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 48,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

