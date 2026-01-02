Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, ADBE, MET

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 93,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 172.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026 , with 6,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,900 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 35,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) options are showing a volume of 21,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

