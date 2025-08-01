Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, AAPL, PHLT

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.9 million contracts, representing approximately 190.1 million underlying shares or approximately 408.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 136,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
And Performant Healthcare Inc (Symbol: PHLT) options are showing a volume of 5,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 540,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 275% of PHLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,300 underlying shares of PHLT. Below is a chart showing PHLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, AAPL options, or PHLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Andreas Halvorsen
LEE market cap history
NEBC Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.