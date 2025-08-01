Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, AAPL, PHLT

August 01, 2025 — 08:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 126,936 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 424.8% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 12,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.9 million contracts, representing approximately 190.1 million underlying shares or approximately 408.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 136,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Performant Healthcare Inc (Symbol: PHLT) options are showing a volume of 5,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 540,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 275% of PHLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,300 underlying shares of PHLT. Below is a chart showing PHLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

