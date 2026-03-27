Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, MRNA, KODK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 65,538 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 156.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026 , with 2,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 126,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 17,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) options are showing a volume of 11,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.2% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,200 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, MRNA options, or KODK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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