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CRWD

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, MRNA, KODK

March 27, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 65,538 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 156.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 2,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 126,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 17,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) options are showing a volume of 11,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.2% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,200 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, MRNA options, or KODK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Office Supplies Dividend Stocks
 EL Stock Split History
 Canada Stock Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Office Supplies Dividend Stocks-> EL Stock Split History-> Canada Stock Articles-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD
MRNA
KODK

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