Markets
CRWD

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, MOS, VRTX

March 20, 2026 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 30,610 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 64,293 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 12,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 7,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 732,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $435 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 5,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,200 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, MOS options, or VRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Ken Griffin Stock Picks
 Funds Holding ISRA
 Preferred Stock Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Ken Griffin Stock Picks-> Funds Holding ISRA-> Preferred Stock Articles-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD
MOS
VRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.