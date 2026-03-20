Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, MOS, VRTX

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 64,293 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 12,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 7,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 732,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $435 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 5,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,200 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, MOS options, or VRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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