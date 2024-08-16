Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRS, VCEL, MU

Vericel Corp (Symbol: VCEL) options are showing a volume of 2,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 242,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of VCEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of VCEL. Below is a chart showing VCEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 163,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 12,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
