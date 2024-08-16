News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRS, VCEL, MU

August 16, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS), where a total volume of 5,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 557,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.9% of CRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 797,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,600 underlying shares of CRS. Below is a chart showing CRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Vericel Corp (Symbol: VCEL) options are showing a volume of 2,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 242,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of VCEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of VCEL. Below is a chart showing VCEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 163,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 12,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

