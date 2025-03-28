Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRM, DECK, RKLB

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 13,881 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,800 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 67,350 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 17,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
