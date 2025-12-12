Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRCL, OKLO, XYZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL), where a total volume of 144,928 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.1% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025 , with 10,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 90,027 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,100 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 62,153 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,100 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

