Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRCL, OKLO, XYZ

Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 90,027 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,100 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 62,153 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,100 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
