Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRCL, OKLO, XYZ

December 12, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL), where a total volume of 144,928 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.1% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 10,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 90,027 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,100 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 62,153 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,100 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
