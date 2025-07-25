Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COUR, VRRM, ASTS

Verra Mobility Corp (Symbol: VRRM) saw options trading volume of 10,907 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 141.7% of VRRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VRRM. Below is a chart showing VRRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 157,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 15,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:
