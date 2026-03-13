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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, SIRI, HNRG

March 13, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 28,088 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1025 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 2,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1025 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 48,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.7% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 11,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG) options are showing a volume of 5,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 574,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.6% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 469,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, SIRI options, or HNRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BDC Baby Bonds and Preferreds
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AUGU
 AIKI YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BDC Baby Bonds and Preferreds-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AUGU-> AIKI YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COST
SIRI
HNRG

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