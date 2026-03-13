Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, SIRI, HNRG

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 48,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.7% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 11,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG) options are showing a volume of 5,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 574,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.6% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 469,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
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