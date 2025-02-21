News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORZ, MBI, BLK

February 21, 2025 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total of 54,632 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 15,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 1,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 365,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, MBI options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
