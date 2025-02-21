Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORZ, MBI, BLK

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 1,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 365,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, MBI options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
