Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORZ, MBI, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total of 54,632 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 15,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 1,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 365,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

