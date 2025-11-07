Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORZ, BE, SG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total of 94,800 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 20,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 66,061 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,300 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG) saw options trading volume of 26,492 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,700 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, BE options, or SG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

