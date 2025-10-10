Markets
CORT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORT, TEM, ROKU

October 10, 2025 — 06:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT), where a total of 5,951 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 595,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.3% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 954,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 53,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 9,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,600 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 18,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CORT options, TEM options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Yield
 Institutional Holders of KVSA
 Funds Holding HJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Yield-> Institutional Holders of KVSA-> Funds Holding HJ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CORT
TEM
ROKU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.