Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORT, TEM, ROKU

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 53,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 9,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,600 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 18,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORT options, TEM options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Yield
Institutional Holders of KVSA
Funds Holding HJ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.