Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORT, TEM, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT), where a total of 5,951 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 595,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.3% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 954,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 53,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 9,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,600 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 18,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CORT options, TEM options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

