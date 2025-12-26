Markets
CORT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORT, GEV, SOFI

December 26, 2025 — 04:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT), where a total of 4,480 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 448,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,500 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 15,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $545 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 217,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 15,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CORT options, GEV options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SNR Videos
 ETFs Holding UHAL
 CSH Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SNR Videos-> ETFs Holding UHAL-> CSH Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CORT
GEV
SOFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.