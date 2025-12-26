Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORT, GEV, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT), where a total of 4,480 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 448,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,500 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 15,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $545 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 217,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 15,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

