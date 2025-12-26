Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORT, GEV, SOFI

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 15,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $545 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 217,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 15,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORT options, GEV options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
