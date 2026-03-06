Markets
COIN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COIN, NVDA, MU

March 06, 2026 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 158,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.5% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 9,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 926,600 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.8 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 181.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 170,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 300,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 16,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, NVDA options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MIII Historical Stock Prices
 BJK Videos
 OMER Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MIII Historical Stock Prices-> BJK Videos-> OMER Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
NVDA
MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.