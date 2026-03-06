Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COIN, NVDA, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 158,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.5% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026 , with 9,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 926,600 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.8 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 181.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 170,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 300,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 16,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, NVDA options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.