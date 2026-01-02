Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COIN, AMZN, GME

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 823,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 235.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 47,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 135,279 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 219.1% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 8,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 886,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, AMZN options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
