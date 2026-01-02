Markets
COIN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COIN, AMZN, GME

January 02, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 192,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 260% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 6,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 823,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 235.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 47,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 135,279 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 219.1% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 8,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 886,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, AMZN options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 FAZE market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JONE
 Funds Holding GBIL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FAZE market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JONE-> Funds Holding GBIL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
AMZN
GME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.