Markets
COF

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COF, SOC, GM

October 17, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 15,929 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,500 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 23,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 34,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,500 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COF options, SOC options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AROC shares outstanding history
 BEBE Options Chain
 SYBT Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AROC shares outstanding history-> BEBE Options Chain-> SYBT Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COF
SOC
GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.