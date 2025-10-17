Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COF, SOC, GM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 15,929 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 2,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,500 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 23,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 34,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,500 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

