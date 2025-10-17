Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COF, SOC, GM

Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 23,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 34,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,500 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COF options, SOC options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AROC shares outstanding history
BEBE Options Chain
SYBT Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.