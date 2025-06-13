Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COF, RUN, KRYS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 23,885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 7,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,700 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 99,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 12,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) options are showing a volume of 1,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 149,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,900 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COF options, RUN options, or KRYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.