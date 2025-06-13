Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COF, RUN, KRYS

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 99,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 12,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) options are showing a volume of 1,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 149,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,900 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COF options, RUN options, or KRYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AIZP
MAR RSI
VSPR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.