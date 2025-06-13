Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COF, RUN, KRYS

June 13, 2025 — 04:38 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 23,885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,700 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 99,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 12,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) options are showing a volume of 1,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 149,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,900 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COF options, RUN options, or KRYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
