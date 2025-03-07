Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CLH, DASH, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH), where a total volume of 4,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 449,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.4% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 34,382 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 7,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,600 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 26,867 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

