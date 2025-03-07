Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CLH, DASH, TWLO

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 34,382 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 7,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,600 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 26,867 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLH options, DASH options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TWO Historical Stock Prices
CMRE Dividend History
Humana Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.