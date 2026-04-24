Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CLFD, OSUR, CLSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD), where a total volume of 1,219 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 121,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.8% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 1,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,800 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

OraSure Technologies Inc. (Symbol: OSUR) saw options trading volume of 2,076 contracts, representing approximately 207,600 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of OSUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of OSUR. Below is a chart showing OSUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) options are showing a volume of 119,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 14,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLFD options, OSUR options, or CLSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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