Markets
CLFD

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CLFD, OSUR, CLSK

April 24, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD), where a total volume of 1,219 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 121,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.8% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,800 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

OraSure Technologies Inc. (Symbol: OSUR) saw options trading volume of 2,076 contracts, representing approximately 207,600 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of OSUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of OSUR. Below is a chart showing OSUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) options are showing a volume of 119,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 14,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLFD options, OSUR options, or CLSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Daniel Loeb
 Institutional Holders of NYAX
 Preferred Stocks By Industry

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Daniel Loeb-> Institutional Holders of NYAX-> Preferred Stocks By Industry-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CLFD
OSUR
CLSK

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