Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CLFD, OSUR, CLSK

OraSure Technologies Inc. (Symbol: OSUR) saw options trading volume of 2,076 contracts, representing approximately 207,600 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of OSUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of OSUR. Below is a chart showing OSUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) options are showing a volume of 119,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 14,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLFD options, OSUR options, or CLSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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