Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CIFR, WBD, COMM

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 133,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 9,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 907,900 underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM) saw options trading volume of 16,861 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,300 underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
