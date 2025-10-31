Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CIFR, WBD, COMM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cipher Mining Inc (Symbol: CIFR), where a total of 223,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 50.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 26,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 133,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 9,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 907,900 underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM) saw options trading volume of 16,861 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,300 underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

