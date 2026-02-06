Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CHTR, MMM, MCHP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total volume of 36,625 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 18,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 56,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.5% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 26,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) options are showing a volume of 95,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.6% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 45,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

