Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CDTX, STZ, LRCX

December 19, 2025 — 03:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CDTX), where a total of 6,238 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 623,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of CDTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of CDTX. Below is a chart showing CDTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 14,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 59,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CDTX options, STZ options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
