Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CDTX, STZ, LRCX

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 14,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 59,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
