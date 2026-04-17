Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CDNS, IVZ, CVX

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) saw options trading volume of 27,889 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 12,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 67,418 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CDNS options, IVZ options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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