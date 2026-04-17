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CDNS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CDNS, IVZ, CVX

April 17, 2026 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS), where a total of 11,454 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,700 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) saw options trading volume of 27,889 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 12,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 67,418 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CDNS options, IVZ options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Metals Channel
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MHF
 Materials Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Metals Channel-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MHF-> Materials Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CDNS
IVZ
CVX

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