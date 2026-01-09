Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CC, IBM, LXEO

January 09, 2026 — 03:47 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), where a total of 9,406 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 940,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 15,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: LXEO) options are showing a volume of 6,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 620,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of LXEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,100 underlying shares of LXEO. Below is a chart showing LXEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CC options, IBM options, or LXEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

