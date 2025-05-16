Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAVA, URGN, CIVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 86,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 331.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 5,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,300 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

UroGen Pharma Ltd (Symbol: URGN) saw options trading volume of 16,272 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 212.5% of URGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 765,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,400 underlying shares of URGN. Below is a chart showing URGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI) saw options trading volume of 27,966 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 149.8% of CIVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 8,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,000 underlying shares of CIVI. Below is a chart showing CIVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

