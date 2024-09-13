News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAR, MGNI, MPW

September 13, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 6,828 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 682,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 513,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) options are showing a volume of 15,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,900 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 149,469 contracts, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares or approximately 123.5% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 15,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

