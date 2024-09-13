Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAR, MGNI, MPW

Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) options are showing a volume of 15,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,900 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 149,469 contracts, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares or approximately 123.5% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 15,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
