Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: C, KNX, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 106,281 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 10,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 15,973 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,300 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 53,211 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 3,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, KNX options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.