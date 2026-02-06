Markets
BULL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BULL, CRCL, BTU

February 06, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL), where a total of 102,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.5% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 17,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 88,601 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 5,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,800 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 24,234 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 20,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BULL options, CRCL options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Dividend Stocks Year To Date
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLF
 AL Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Dividend Stocks Year To Date-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLF-> AL Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BULL
CRCL
BTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.