Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BULL, CRCL, BTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL), where a total of 102,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.5% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 17,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 88,601 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 5,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,800 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 24,234 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 20,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BULL options, CRCL options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

